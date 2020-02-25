Leaked Images from Robert Pattinson's The Batman Gives a Glimpse of Batcycle, Batpod

Leaked stills from the sets of Matt Reeves’ forthcoming DC motion picture, The Batman have been doing rounds on social media platforms.

The movie will feature Robert Pattinson step into the shoes of the Caped Crusader, and will see Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.

In a short clip that surfaced online, a batman double can be seen riding the bat motorcycle before tumbling off it.

The leaked clip shows a vintage-looking comprehensive motorcycle or the Batpod with a half-cowl that bear a resemblance to bat ears.

It is noted that the handlebar provides wide enough space. The Batpod also boasts a wide front wheel and super-wide tyre on the rear.

Earlier, Reeves had unveiled the first look poster of Pattinson donning the Batsuit.

Talking about the characters in the upcoming Batman flick, Jeffrey Wright will essay Batman's ally Commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis is set to portray Alfred Pennyworth. Paul Dano will feature as the villain - the Riddler and Colin Farrell will be seen as the Penguin.

The filming of The Batman has commenced in Glasgow and is due to be released June 25, 2021.

