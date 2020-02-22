Leaked Pics from The Batman Sets Reveal First Look at Batsuit, Batcycle and Catwoman

Batman fans have a reason to cheer as the first footage from The Batman is out on social media. The test footage for the film has been shared by various entertainment ports on social media and have been trending ever since. Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth are set to feature in The Batman, scheduled to release in 2021.

In a short clip, the caped crusader is seen riding a bike before falling off it. A stunt double seems to be practicing with the batsuit on as he rides the bat motorcycle.

It is believed that man seen in a Batman costume was a stuntman and not Robert Pattinson, who is playing the lead role in the movie. Additional set photos and videos have started to surface online that seem to confirm Catwoman is involved in the scene too.

Some people also compared the footage with a scene from The Dark Knight Rises, in which the Christian Bale rides a bike.

Making fun of the clip, one Twitter user wrote, “I hope this is how the movie opens and as he falls and he screams "MAH LEG!" the screen fades to Black.”

Another user also took a dig at the Batman, writing, “Then he cries on the ground for about 10 minutes until Alfred comes over and gives him a lollipop and kisses his boo-boo.”

The filming of The Batman has begun in Glasgow and is due to be released next year. The move is being directed by Matt Reeves.

