Lean, Mean and All of 17: Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Pic from Teenage Days

Priyanka Chopra Jonas seems to be on cloud nine as the date of the release of her memoir Unfinished is approaching. While the actress is busy promoting her book, she went down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture of herself from her teenage days.

In the picture, the actress looks quite lean as she is dressed in a white top paired with black wide bottom pants and matching black denim jacket. Sharing the picture, Priyanka also put an interesting caption as she recalled the old golden days. She described herself as “Lean, mean and all of 17.”

This picture of PeeCee has left many stunned and her colleagues and friends from the film fraternity couldn’t stop themselves from complementing the actress. PeeCee’s fellow Miss India winners and Bollywood actresses Dia Mirza and Lara Dutta were too quick to drop a comment as they wrote about recalling her from those days. The post also grabbed attention from other Bollywood celebs, including Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Sonali Bendre and Rajkummar Rao.

Recently, the actress urged her fans to pre-order her book Unfinished on Amazon with a quirky post. She shared a meme of herself where she can be seen running and interestingly asked the fans to hurry up to pre-order her memoir as she put a hashtag #Rundontwalk in the caption along with the link to order.

Meanwhile, the actress has recently finished the shooting for her upcoming film named Text for You in London as he shared the same on her social media handle. PeeCee shared a snap of herself from the set of the film where she can be seen sporting a face mask. As that was the last day of the shoot, the actress got overwhelmed and wrote that she is gonna miss the incredible cast and crew, with whom she had spent the last three months.

Apart from this, Priyanka has a handful of projects in her kitty, including The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is all set to release on Netflix on January 22.