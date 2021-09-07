Leander Paes Announces His Relationship With Kim Sharma, Calls It 'Magic'

Ever since photographs of them vacationing together in Goa went viral, Leander Pace and Kim Sharma seem to be the talk of the town. After much speculation, the duo has finally announced their romance on social media with a beautiful display of love. On September 5, the Bollywood actress shared a picture of her with the tennis star on her official Instagram account. Following her, Paes reposted the same picture on his Instagram handle.

He captioned the picture, “Magic." Kim is seen wearing a lovely white dress with belt and stands firmly in Paes' arms. Paes is affectionately looking at his ladylove as she is facing the camera. Together, they make for a picture that's sure to make people swoon!

Kim commented with a medal emoji on Paes’s post. Many of Kim's industry pals commented on her post. Model Ujjwala Raut and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali commented on Kim's post with heart emoticons, while fashion designer Masaba Gupta commented on Paes's post with the same.

Kim made another post in her Instagram Stories about finding love, a few days ago, which Paes re-shared on his account with two heart emojis. This sparked rumours about their supposed relationship.

The actress made her Bollywood debut in the 2000 film Mohabbatein, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Her next appearances were in Fida and Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story. The tennis player is no new name. He just completed his docu-drama Break Point, in which he co-starred with Mahesh Bhupathi.

The duo was recently in headlines after rumours of their connection swirled around B-town when the two were spotted enjoying their holiday in Goa. Pousada By The Beach, a restaurant in Goa, published photographs of Paes and Kim on Instagram. The restaurant's official page captioned the image, "Biscuit & Chai welcoming Leander Paes and Kim Sharma at Pousada by the Beach."

Paes can be seen hugging Kim from behind and having lunch with her in the photos.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here