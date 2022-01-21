Leander Paes Wishes 'My Darling' Kim Sharma With A Romantic Birthday Post

Former tennis star Leander Paes is not only a great sportsperson but he is also an amazing boyfriend. To wish his ladylove, actress Kim Sharma, on her birthday, Paes shared the most romantic post ever. He posted a couple of images featuring himself and Kim on his Instagram profile. In the first photo, the couple looks madly in love as they gaze into each other’s eyes. The tennis star is wearing a striped sweatshirt while the 42-year-old former model looks chic in a white dress. Kim radiates joy and fun while touring Disneyland in the next click. In the last one, Paes and Kim pose adorably for the camera. Accompanying the post was a love letter from Leander Paes, who wrote, ‘Happy Birthday my darling. My wish for you is a year as magical as you.’

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes often send mushy alerts on Instagram by sharing love-filled posts for each other. To wish fans and followers on the New Year, Kim posted a series of happy pictures of herself and Paes, in which they can be seen twinning in white. ‘Walking into 2022 like. Happy new year to all you lovelies. I wish us health of mind and body and contentment in every experience. Love and light,’ wrote the actress in the caption.

The couple made it Instagram official in September last year. Sharing romantic photos with each other on their social media profiles, they announced their relationship in a really romantic way. The duo was all smiles for the camera as Paes couldn’t take his eyes off Kim. Kim did not write anything in the caption but just added a couple of emojis to express her emotions. On the other hand, Paes wrote, ‘Magic’ in his post.

Known for her performance in her debut film Mohabbatein (2000), Kim has also starred in films like Fida, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai among others. Her last film remains Yagam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.