Learn To Be a Pro At Style Statements With Actor Siddhartha Jadhav

Actor Siddhartha Jadhav has cracked the code to keep himself in the headlines. His great acting and stunning style statement makes his life easier. The actor has been seen quite often sharing some stunning outfits of himself. Keeping up the style spirit alive, Siddharth again dropped a slew of photos and looked dashing beyond words.

On Sunday, Siddhartha looked every bit handsome in these photos wherein he wore a black suit with colour coordinated shoes. He is also wearing a white bow and shades as accessories. There is some tint of gold designs on the black suit.

Siddhartha asked in the caption if the suit was of gold or copper, adding that the style was proper. He concluded his caption by writing golden and an array of heart struck emojis. Siddhartha’s fans were awestruck with this combination of style and comfort showcased by the actor. They formed a beeline in the comment section applauding the actor.

Siddharth opted for a blue outfit in these photos with pink hues. He chose a nice ring, watch and cool pair of shades for accessories. Siddharth chose nothing to write in the caption with pictures doing all the talking.

Siddharth was seen in an elegant tuxedo in these pictures. Siddartha wrote in the caption that the joy of dressing is an art said by John Galliano (British fashion designer). His style statement by Devika Manjrekar is on point.

Besides stunning style statements, what makes Siddharth an audience favorite is his acting. He was recently seen in the film Lochya Zaala Re. Lochya Zaala Re was a hit, doing tremendous business in just 10 days. Siddharth’s acting was greatly admired. The film was said to be an adaption of the Marathi play Pati Sagle Uchapati.

He will also be seen in the film Cirkus, slated to release on July 15 this year. Besides Cirkus, Siddharth has some other films too. He will be seen in Lagna Kallol, Jaago Mohan Pyaare, Hawahawai and Gandhi Talks.

