Learned All Pain and Loss is a Gift: Beyonce on Having Miscarriages Before Daughter Blue Ivy
Singer Beyonce Knowles Carter talked about the difficult time in her life when she had to go through multiple miscarriages before the birth of her daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Read below for details.
Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter, who is considered to be one of the most influential artists in the world, recently opened up about a very tough time in her life. The Halo singer opened up about the multiple miscarriages she had before the birth of her first child, daughter Blue Ivy. Beyonce talked about how these incidents changed her perceptions about life in an interview with Elle magazine, where she answered fan questions.
“I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn’t know I needed. Success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is, in fact, a gift,” Carter replied to a fan who asked her if she was disappointed for not winning more awards or her album Lemonade.
"Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It's difficult for me to go backwards," Beyonce added.
The Lion King actress also said that bagging the top position is not a 'priority' for her anymore. "My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That's fulfilling," she said.
Beyonce, who is also the mother of twins Sir and Rumi Carter also talked about juggling work and personal life. "Making sure I am present for my kids—dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family—all while running a company can be challenging. Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that's life for any working mom," she shared.
