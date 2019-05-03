Take the pledge to vote

Learnt a Lot From My Father's Behaviour and Hope to Grow Thick Skin Like Him, Says Ananya Panday

During a media interaction in Mumbai, Ananya Panday said that her actor-father Chunky Panday never changed because of his successes and failures, so she would like to be like that.

IANS

Updated:May 3, 2019, 2:44 PM IST
Learnt a Lot From My Father's Behaviour and Hope to Grow Thick Skin Like Him, Says Ananya Panday
Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram
Debutante Ananya Panday, whose Student of the Year 2 releases on May 10, says she wants to grow a thick skin like her actor-father Chunky Panday.

Asked if she feels the pressure to sustain in the industry especially because she comes from a film family, Ananya told the media in Mumbai, "I think I do, because my father has such good comic timing. So, that is something that I always hear that, ‘Did you inherit that comedy from your father?'

"My character in the film (SOTY 2) is also pretty funny and she give these one-liners, so I think the pressure is there especially in the comedy department which I will try to hopefully live up to."

When asked what advice did her father give her before her Bollywood foray, she said, "He didn't give me any advice because he knows that his time was really different as compared to mine. So he thinks that I cannot apply the things which he applied during his acting stint. But I think I have learnt a lot from his behaviour. He never changed because of his successes and failures, so I want to be like that. I also want to take jokes in my stride the way he does. He always cracks jokes on himself. I want to grow thick skin like him.

Ananya also said her father's feedback has been the most important for her. "For me, my favourite response has to be that of my father's because that was the one that I was looking forward to the most because he hadn't seen anything of the film. After watching the trailer and songs, he is so excited and I think that's the most important feedback that I needed, and I got it so, I am feeling really happy."

Student of the Year 2, directed by Punit Malhotra, is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions. It will be distributed by Fox Star Studios.

A sequel to the 2012 film Student of the Year, it also features Tiger Shroff and newcomer Tara Sutaria.

