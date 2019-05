Leave My Seat: Navjot Singh Sidhu Writes to Archana Puran Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma never shies away from taking a dig at his own team. Be it commenting about his year-long absence from television or his cast leaving the show, he has always been very sporting on the show.This season, in February, Navjot Singh Sidhu, a permanent guest on the Kapil Sharma Show, was called out by netizens over his statements on Pulwama terror attack. Following which he was replaced by Archana Puran Singh.In the backdrop of reading Archana a letter from her friend, Kapil came up with a hilarious message from Sidhu. In Saturday’s episode of the show, Kapil read out a message that said, "Dear Archana, I pray for your well-being and good health. I hope you become so healthy that you won’t fit in a chair. For you, I can leave my home, my work and my city. But you have to leave my seat. Yours lovingly, Navjot Singh Sidhu."On hearing the letter, Archana along with guests Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and the audience burst out in laughter.Adding more to it, Archana got up from her chair in jest and came back immediately saying it was only for a second.Sidhu's statement about the Pulwama terror attack started a controversy. He had said, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual?" "It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished."These statements did not go down well with the viewers of the show. Soon, #BoycottSidhu started trending on Twitter with people demanding that he be taken off the show. They also demanded a boycott of the show and of Sony TV unless he was removed.Follow @News18Movies for more