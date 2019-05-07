English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Leave My Seat: Navjot Singh Sidhu Writes to Archana Puran Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show
In February, Navjot Singh Sidhu was called out for his statements on Pulwama terror attack. He was later replaced by Archana Puran Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show.
In February, Navjot Singh Sidhu was called out for his statements on Pulwama terror attack. He was later replaced by Archana Puran Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Loading...
Kapil Sharma never shies away from taking a dig at his own team. Be it commenting about his year-long absence from television or his cast leaving the show, he has always been very sporting on the show.
This season, in February, Navjot Singh Sidhu, a permanent guest on the Kapil Sharma Show, was called out by netizens over his statements on Pulwama terror attack. Following which he was replaced by Archana Puran Singh.
In the backdrop of reading Archana a letter from her friend, Kapil came up with a hilarious message from Sidhu. In Saturday’s episode of the show, Kapil read out a message that said, "Dear Archana, I pray for your well-being and good health. I hope you become so healthy that you won’t fit in a chair. For you, I can leave my home, my work and my city. But you have to leave my seat. Yours lovingly, Navjot Singh Sidhu."
On hearing the letter, Archana along with guests Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and the audience burst out in laughter.
Adding more to it, Archana got up from her chair in jest and came back immediately saying it was only for a second.
Sidhu's statement about the Pulwama terror attack started a controversy. He had said, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual?" "It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished."
These statements did not go down well with the viewers of the show. Soon, #BoycottSidhu started trending on Twitter with people demanding that he be taken off the show. They also demanded a boycott of the show and of Sony TV unless he was removed.
Follow @News18Movies for more
This season, in February, Navjot Singh Sidhu, a permanent guest on the Kapil Sharma Show, was called out by netizens over his statements on Pulwama terror attack. Following which he was replaced by Archana Puran Singh.
In the backdrop of reading Archana a letter from her friend, Kapil came up with a hilarious message from Sidhu. In Saturday’s episode of the show, Kapil read out a message that said, "Dear Archana, I pray for your well-being and good health. I hope you become so healthy that you won’t fit in a chair. For you, I can leave my home, my work and my city. But you have to leave my seat. Yours lovingly, Navjot Singh Sidhu."
On hearing the letter, Archana along with guests Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and the audience burst out in laughter.
Adding more to it, Archana got up from her chair in jest and came back immediately saying it was only for a second.
Sidhu's statement about the Pulwama terror attack started a controversy. He had said, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual?" "It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished."
These statements did not go down well with the viewers of the show. Soon, #BoycottSidhu started trending on Twitter with people demanding that he be taken off the show. They also demanded a boycott of the show and of Sony TV unless he was removed.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taapsee Pannu Says Varun Dhawan is the Biggest ‘Diva’ She has Worked With
- Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria’s New SOTY 2 Song Jatt Ludhiyane Da has Trendy Beats and Unusual Lyrics
- 'Who's That RCB Girl?' Hunting Down Women You Saw on TV is Plain Stalker Behaviour
- Zender-lla! Zendaya Just Recreated a Fairytale Moment at the MET Gala 2019
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Vadodara Lifts Ban on PUBG, After Several Were Arrested Earlier For Playing The Online Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results