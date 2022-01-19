'Leave Them Alone': Lakshmy Ramakrishnan to Twitter User Targetting Dhanush

Ever since actor Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth announced their separation after 18 years of marriage, social media has been in overdrive. Through a Twitter post, Dhanush shared a small note on Monday informing everyone that the couple had part ways “to take time to understand us as individuals for the better.” In his note, Dhanush had also urged his fans to respect their decision and give them much needed privacy.

But recently a Twitter user took a dig at Lakshmy Ramakrishnan while replying to Dhanush’s post.

“Everything you say is true, Mother, do you not know all this? Get the two of you together and go,” the Twitter used asked Lakshmy. Surprisingly, the actor was quick to respond to the user’s Tweet and respectfully urged him to leave the couple alone.

Amma @LakshmyRamki ithellam unga kannukku theriyatha .. rendu perayaum kootittu poi serthu vainga— Libin (@libinj6) January 17, 2022

“They are moving away respectfully, not causing mental trauma to each other by badmouthing publicly,” Lakshmy wrote. She even emphasised that people should respect their decision to announce the split before getting legally divorced and also without romancing with someone else. “Please leave them alone,” she added.

They are moving away respectfully, not causing mental trauma to each other by badmouthing publicly or romancing with someone else before getting legally divorced, pls leave them alone,— Lakshmy Ramakrishnan (@LakshmyRamki) January 17, 2022

The user replied to Lakshmy’s Tweet and wrote that he respects the couple’s decision but they should not have publicly announced the split. “Why they are advertising like this?” he asked. Moreover, he also claimed that earlier divorces used to be rare but nowadays they have become common due to celebrities.

I respect their decision, but it’s their own decision let them do silently then move on, why they are advertising like this .. this will guide wrong way to lot of his fans. Once divorces are unusual things but nowadays divorce becomes casual because of celebrities..😒😒— Libin (@libinj6) January 18, 2022

Replying to the user again, Lakshmy drew a parallel between the couple’s split and that of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s recent separation. She highlighted how even after Samantha’s dignified and graceful separation announcement, she had to endure trolling. Lakshmy further asserted that if the celebrities don’t announce themselves, then distorted news gets in the public without their permission which tends to taint their image.

The problem is that, if they don’t announce, distorted news will come out, without their permission, wrong information might be passed on. But even after a very graceful and dignified announcement @Samanthaprabhu2 had to endure v cruel stuff.— Lakshmy Ramakrishnan (@LakshmyRamki) January 18, 2022

Meanwhile, some fans were left shocked by the news and hoped that the two would get together once again.

