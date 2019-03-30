LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Leaving Behind PewDiePie, T-Series Bags No. 1 YouTube Channel Spot

After a close battle with Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie's channel, Indian film production house and music label T-Series has finally managed to become the worlds No.1 YouTube channel.

IANS

Updated:March 30, 2019, 10:20 AM IST
After a close battle with Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie's channel, Indian film production house and music label T-Series has finally managed to become the worlds No.1 YouTube channel.

T-Series is leading by more than 60,000 subscribers now as currently, it has garnered over 91,774,917 subscribers while PewDiePie has subscribers with a count of 91,705,546.

The battle between the two channels was going on for long. Even T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar started the #BharatWins campaign on social media, urging people to help in making T-Series the world's most subscribed YouTube channel.

The T-Series YouTube channel began on March 13, 2006. It has 29 sub-channels and features songs and film trailers.

Many Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham joined the online battle between PewDiePie and YouTube, to plead with netizens to subscribe to T-Series' channel on YouTube.

Not only T-Series, PewDiePie has also received support from many international celebrities.

Popular DJ Alan Walker extended support to PewDiePie by starting the "subscribe to PewDiePie" campaign on Twitter.
