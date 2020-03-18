English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Leaving Behind Ram Charan and Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda is Hyderabad's Most Desirable Man

Image courtesy: Vijay Deverakonda/ Twitter

Image courtesy: Vijay Deverakonda/ Twitter

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda has been named as Hyderabad's Most Desirable Man 2019, leaving behind several other Telugu superstars including Prabhas and Ram Charan.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 18, 2020, 4:58 PM IST
Share this:

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda has been named as Hyderabad's Most Desirable Man 2019, leaving behind several other Telugu superstars including Prabhas and Ram Charan.

Vijay Deverakonda has been titled as the Most Desirable Man 2019 by Hyderabad Times, based on fan voting that took plave over the past 12 months. An internal jury also contributed to the result, according to zoomtventertainment.com.

This is the second time in a row that Vijay has won the title, with Ram Charan finishing in the second place.

Apart from starring in the blockbuster "Arjun Reddy", Vijay has been a part of hits like "Mahanati" and "Dear Comrade".

Next, the actor teams up with Bollywood star Ananya Panday and Charmee in his Hindi film debut being directed by Puri Jagannadh. Tentatively titled as "Fighter", the film will release in Telugu as well as Hindi and will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishnu Reddy, Aali and Markhand Desh Pandey in pivotal roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story