'Leaving Neverland' Impact: 'The Simpsons' Remove Michael Jackson Voiceover, British Museum Takes Down Statue

After 'Leaving Neverland' premiered on the HBO network, 'The Simpsons' have pulled out an episode featuring Michael Jackson's V.O. and a British museum has removed his statue from their premises.

News18.com

Updated:March 8, 2019, 8:14 PM IST
'Leaving Neverland' Impact: 'The Simpsons' Remove Michael Jackson Voiceover, British Museum Takes Down Statue
After 'Leaving Neverland' premiered on the HBO network, 'The Simpsons' have pulled out an episode featuring Michael Jackson's V.O. and a British museum has removed his statue from their premises.
Talk about impact after a film's release and one will certainly talk about Leaving Neverland. HBO's latest two-part, four-hour film by Dan Reed explores accusations of sexual abuse against Michael Jackson, by collating interviews from the accusers. The controversial film has led to several protests against the late singer-dancer.

And while shock and anger continue over the King of Pop, the makers of The Simpsons have pulled down an episode from the series list that features a voice over by MJ. Also, a British museum that had installed a statue of the legendary artist has taken it down after Leaving Neverland premiered recently on the American network.

National Football Museum in Manchester, England, on Thursday (March 7), following the release of Leaving Neverland, removed the statue of MJ. The statue was there since 2014 but it was taken down in the wake of the accusations levied against Jackson, reports MSN.

The popular comedy show The Simpsons has also taken down an episode that features a guest VO by Jackson. The episode aired in the show’s Season 3 that premiered on September 1991. The producers have decided to pull it down from the show's broadcast list now. Talking to the Wall Street Journal, executive producer James L Brooks said, “It feels clearly the only choice to make. The guys I work with — where we spend our lives arguing over jokes — were of one mind on this.”

Earlier, there were reports that some radio stations are not playing MJ's tracks.Leaving Neverland explores allegations of sexual abuse of two underage boys, now men, against Jackson and is currently streaming on HBO, HBO Go and HBO Now.

