Lechindi Mahila Lokam Makers Promote Their Film Using Old Video Of Nandamuri Balakrishna

Of the many platforms, the current favourite is Instagram. Looks like, the makers of Lechindi Mahila Lokam are making full use of this social media platform to create buzz about the film. They shared an old video, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna, which is quite apt for the title of the movie on the film’s Instagram page. Of course, Balakrishna has no clue about it.

The clip is from the time when Balakrishna went among the masses. In the video, Balakrishna was seen tapping and waking up a baby, who is sound asleep on the shoulder of her father. As soon as the child wakes up, a boomerang of the star cast of the film appears.

It is followed by the official poster of the film, Lechindi Mahila Lokam. Ever since it was posted on Lechindi Mahila Lokam’s Instagram page, the video has gone viral, amassing thousands of views.

Supritha, who is all set to make her Tollywood debut with Lechindi Mahila Lokam, had also shared the video on her Instagram Stories, which have now expired.

Along with Supritha, Lechindi Mahila Lokam also stars Lakshmi Manchu, Ananya Nagalla, Hari Teja, and others in key roles. Directed by Arjun and Carthyk, the release date of the film hasn’t been announced yet.

Earlier this year, Lakshmi had shared the poster of the film, along with the tagline ‘Revolution has started’.

“My new movie has started. Greetings to our film unit. I’m looking forward to joining Avudama in the shooting from time to time. It’s going to be a good entertainer,” she wrote in the caption.

