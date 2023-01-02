Lee Jong-suk, IU Apologise for Surprise Dating News; Singer Says 'I Feel Cautious About This But...'

Lee Jong-suk and IU aka Lee Ji-eun surprised fans by announcing that they were dating. The couple, whose love story doesn’t seem less than a K-drama, began their journey as colleagues and progressed to being good friends before they began dating. While their agencies confirmed the news of their relationship, Lee Jong-suk and IU penned letters for their fandoms.

In the letters, both the stars apologised to fans for the surprise news about their dating but confessed they were happy together. While IU called Lee Jong-suk a ‘reliable and cute’ partner, the actor drew an adorable parallel between IU and Kang Dan (the character from his show, Romance is a Bonus Book).

Read their letters below, as translated by Soompi:

IU:

Hello UAENA (IU’s fan club name)!

Are you all asleep at this time? Wondering where you spent the end of 2022 and if you might have had a bit of confusing last day of the year because of me, today I came to relay new year’s greetings along with my gratitude and apologetic feelings.

Those who saw the articles today must know, but I am currently dating. I think our UAENA who are always worried about me and curious about how I am doing must have been really surprised, so I feel very cautious about this but, yeah..that happened!

He was a colleague for a long time, and we are building up positive feelings while relying on each other.

He is a reliable and cute person who has supported me for a long time, always told me I’m amazing, and sent me sincere encouragement.

As UAENA always watches over me most closely, I think you must feel that I am in a time where I am emotionally comfortable and doing well. Along with that, I think one of the reasons that my pride and passion for work is surging even more these days is because I have a good friend who compliments me for a long time up close.

Since you have all found out now, we will date quietly and beautifully to not worry my fans….!

Sorry to surprise you, but I am so apologetic and thankful to UAENA who still congratulated me and first asked how I am.

I didn’t even write a lot, but I must have thought about each word for a long time while writing as the new year has already arrived. I started writing in 2022, but it’s already 2023 now.

Happy New Year everyone. In 2022, which has become last year, I was so happy to meet you for the first time in a while and see you up close. I will never forget those overwhelmingly happy moments.

I sincerely thank you for having fun with me and being the closest with me for another year! I will run forward without being lazy again this year! I’ll do well.

Happy New Year again, UAENA. When you wake up from your deep sleep, it will be a new year. Sleep well. I love you.

Lee Jong-suk:

Hello. This is Lee Jong Suk.

I wasn’t able to share a separate thank you message to fans after receiving a big award, so I am belatedly sharing this letter.

I am writing here for the first time in a while..

I’m so sorry for surprising you at the end of the year. Thank you to the fans who yelled and cheered for me at the Drama Awards so I don’t lose my confidence.

What I really wanted to say to all of you is that I am so thankful to my fans who send constant love and support to me, who is still lacking a lot and still shy even though I have gotten older.

I forgot these important words because I became more nervous as I spoke. Sorry and thank you once again.

And you must have been really surprised after seeing the articles yesterday.. About that friend from the articles today.

We first met when I was around my mid-20s, and it was big beyond puppy love, but I had regrets as it couldn’t be achieved.

We were friends for a long time, and now it turned out like this.

Um… I want to explain this well..

How should I say this.. Even when I was working hard living my own way, she was a strange existence who always took up a corner of my heart. I think my fans will understand if I say that she was like Kang Dan I (character in “Romance is a Bonus Book”) to me.

She is an amazing person who helps me with my path and concerns of life as a friend, is someone I can rely on, is younger but sometimes feels older, and is like a grown adult but also someone I want to protect.

Now she makes me want to be a better person.

I have to introduce her well, but this is also the first time for me, so I’m worried that fans might have been really surprised and maybe a bit upset.

I hope you will watch us with warmth.

I was so so thankful for the love and support you sent during this year where so much happened, and I was so glad we got to meet again. Happy New Year, and I love you always.

Congratulations to the Lee-Lee couple!

