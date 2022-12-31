Lee Jong Suk's Agency Confirms He is Dating IU; Couple Reportedly Spent Christmas Together in Japan

Amid reports of Big Mouth actor Lee Jong Suk dating South Korean singer-actress IU, the former’s agency has confirmed the same. Their agency released a statement that read, as reported by Soompi, “Hello. This is HighZium Studio. This is an official statement regarding the exclusive article about actor Lee Jong Suk. Actor Lee Jong Suk and IU recently progressed from being close acquaintances into being a couple, and they are maintaining a serious relationship. Please show lots of support so they can continue their beautiful relationship. Thank you."

HighZium Studio confirms that #LeeJongsuk has recently started dating and in a serious relationship with #IU after being close colleagues.Congratulations lovebirds!https://t.co/z8YZ2zxdVC #KoreanUpdates RZ pic.twitter.com/4uuVYTEXHh — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) December 31, 2022

Earlier reports were doing the rounds that the couple had spent their Christmas in Japan together. Media outlet Dispatch reported that on December 20, Lee Jong Suk left for Osaka to attend his own fan meeting. IU also left for Nagoya, Japan on December 24 with her brother. Dispatch also reported that Jong Suk arranged for the trip. Dispatch also shared photos of the actors at the airport.

Lee Jong Suk recently stirred the dating rumours once again with his speech at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards. He expressed his gratitude towards an unnamed individual during his award acceptance speech. The actor won the Daesang for the K-Drama Big Mouth.

