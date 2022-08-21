Lee Joon-gi Reacts To Flower of Evil Indian Remake Duranga; Gives Drashti Dhami, Gulshan Devaiah Shoutout

South Korean actor Lee Joon-gi shared his reaction to the Indian adaptation of the Flower of Evil. For the unversed, Zee5 recently released the Indian adaptation of the hit K-drama. Titled Duranga, the series stars Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead. While the series has received mixed reviews, Lee Joon-gi took to Instagram and gave the series a sweet shoutout.

He shared a collage featuring the poster of his K-drama and the poster of Duranga along with a wish for the stars of the show. “Happy to see you (Indian) friends! Looking forward to it.” K-drama fans in India took to the comments section to express their surprise at the shoutout.

“Wow so I gotta see my fav thriller series in my own country’s version,” a fan wrote. “Indian fans are now on cloud 9,” added another. “Masterpiece Flower of Evil will remain our hearts forever you nailed this role ❤️‍ hope the highest success for Duranga,” a third fan commented.

Meanwhile, a few international fans also informed the actor that a Philippines version of the show also premiered earlier this year. The actor took notice and gave the Philippines remake a shoutout. “I heard about this! from my Philippines family yeah I will check this out. And it will be great very happy to see you guys,” he said.

Duranga was released on August 19 and received mediocre reviews. News18’s review of the show read: “Duranga, like the Flower of Evil, is packed with twists and turns. For someone who hasn’t watched the show, the ZEE5 series offers something new to the table. The series’ biggest advantage is its length. Unlike the original, which takes time to brew and spends over one hour per episode, Duranga cuts to the chase and limits each episode’s length to 30 mins or so. However, as an on-screen couple, Devaiah and Dhami lack chemistry.”

