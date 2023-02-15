Lee Jung Jae Confirms Squid Game 2 Shooting To Begin This Summer; Here’s When It Will Return

Squid Game season one was a global sensation that gained a massive following. It also turned out to be one of the most-watched series on Netflix. Fans have been on pins and needles waiting for the series to return. Ever since Netflix confirmed last year that it is going to happen again, fans of the show have been elated. Yet there has been no news of when that is going to happen, until now. Actor Lee Jung Jae, who played the role of the protagonist Seong Gi-Hun, has given fans some solid details about when they can expect the massively loved series to return to their screens.

In a recent interview with Ilgan Sports, the actor who is currently in London on the set of Disney’s Star Wars: The Acolyte, shared the inside details about Squid Game. Lee Jung Jae shared that he is going to have a busy 2023, all thanks to the second season of the hit Netflix series.

Allkpop reported the actor as saying, “It’s probably safe to assume that. As we all saw at the end of season 1, the main plot of season 2 will be revenge, and the key figure who controlled the workings of the games in season 1 was Lee Byung Hun sunbae, so it seems that the two of us will be the central figures of this next story.” Actor Lee Byung Hun played the role of the Front Man in the survival drama series.

Jung Jae who is famous in his own right expressed his excitement about working with his co-star. It is after all the first time the duo is going to be working together. In season one of the hit series, the characters only had a tiny interaction towards the end of the season. Fans can look forward to that changing.

The Hunt actor also added that while he has worked with Lee Byung Hun on a drama called White Nights 3.98 “back in the day”, the actors, unfortunately, didn't have any scenes together. He further said, “Anyways, Squid Game 2 will begin filming in the summer and the filming will likely last for about 10 months. We were working on season 1 for about 10 months as well, but that was with delays caused by COVID-19.” Jung Jae has also promised that season 2 will be bigger in scale. This is also why fans will probably have to wait a little longer.

If all goes as Lee Jung Jae has said, fans can expect the series to return to Netflix in 2024.

