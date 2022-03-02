Lee Min-ho Fans Cannot Hide Their Happiness As Unseen Pachinko Cast Pics Surface Online

Lee Min-ho fans were thrilled to see a never-before-seen picture of the actor with the cast of Pachinko surface online. On Wednesday, creator Soo Hugh took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture from one of the cast dinners that was hosted just a few days before the principal photography in South Korea began. In the picture, the actor was seen wearing an all-black ensemble and posing for the camera with his fellow cast and crew of the show.

Soo Hugh shared the pictures with the caption, “Partial cast dinner a few days before start of principal photography in Korea. Oct 2020. Look at all these amazing faces!" Several fans took to the comments section and thanked her for sharing the pictures. “Thank you very much for your sharing. Oppa is here. Very happy to see this. HAPPY Gathering," a fan wrote.

“I spotted a very good looking man #leeminho," added another. “He is so cute #actorleeminho," a third fan wrote. “Superb cast!😍 Happy to see Lee Min Ho oppa here. So excited to watch Pachinko. Thank you so much ma’am for sharing these pictures with us!" another comment on the post read.

Pachinko features a stellar star cast. These include Academy Award winner Youn Yuh-jung, Lee Min-ho, Jin Ha and Minha Kim. The international series is based on a book of the same name, penned by Min Jin Lee. The trailer was released last month and offered a glimpse of the stories that would be explored in the series. The story starts off with a forbidden love in question and follows the journeys of the characters through Korea, Japan and America.

The series will stream on Apple TV+ starting March 25. The series’ first three episodes will premiere on March 25. Following that, they would drop a new episode every Friday until the end of April.

