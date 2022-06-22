Lee Min-ho Hardly Finds Space To Walk As His Room Fills Up With Special Birthday Gifts From Fans; See Pics

Lee Min-ho celebrated his 35th birthday (international age) on Wednesday, June 22. Like every year, this year too the actor was showered with birthday gifts. However, this time around, the love was so much that he couldn’t find space to even stand in the room.

The Pachinko actor took to Instagram and shared three pictures in which he was seen posing with the gifts he received from fans across the globe. The gifts included balloons, stuffed toys, cakes, and bouquets, among other things.

Sharing the picture, Lee Min-ho said, “thx minoz im so happy today go to space.” He also shared another picture in which he was posing with a birthday cake in his hand and a sweet birthday decoration set up behind him. He shared the picture and wrote, “Early morning birthday party of Goanseon student.” The picture seemingly hints at the actor filming for his upcoming series Ask the Stars.

Lee Min Ho will be teaming up with Gong Hyo Jin for an upcoming K-drama Ask the Stars set in a space station. It will be directed by Park Shin Woo, who helmed the popular dramas It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and Lovestruck in the City. It will be written by Seo Sook Hyang, reported Soompi. The report also stated that Min Ho will be playing the male lead Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN, who arrives at the space station as a tourist. Gong Hyo Jin, on the other hand, will be essaying the character of an astronaut Eve Kim.

Lee Min-ho has had an impressive year on the work front. The actor appeared in Apple TV+ series Pachinko, playing a character with a grey shade. The South Korean actor’s performance received glorious reviews from fans and critics. The actor is likely to return for the second season of the show.

