Leeladhar Sawant, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Art Director, in Financial Crisis, Wife Urges for Help

Veteran art director Leeladhar Sawant, who has worked in the film world for 25 years and is also the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, has been facing a big financial crisis. His wife Pushpa Sawant has revealed that their majority of savings have gone in the medical treatment of the veteran art director, who suffered two brain hemorrhages in the past and also underwent two bypass surgeries.

Leeladhar Sawant has been living with his wife in Jaulka village of Washim district of Maharashtra for the past 10 years, according to Aaj Tak. Sawant has given art direction in a total of 177 films like Sagar, Hatya, 110 Days, Deewana, Had Kar Di Apne. Sawant’s wife revealed that he once recommended Govinda to Kirti Kumar, the director of Hatya, for the film. “I request all the actors with whom he has worked to help him," Pushpa Sawant told ANI.

Maharashtra | Wife of Dadasaheb Phalke recipient & Art Director for 25 years in film industry, Leeladhar Sawant claims they are facing hardshipI request all the actors with whom he has worked to help him. He had undergone 2 bypass surgeries & 2 brain hemorrhages: Pushpa Sawant pic.twitter.com/nDEeuUjUU9 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021

Pushpa has urged those who knew and loved Leeladhar Sawant to come forward and help them. The couple has a daughter who is married, also had a son, but he died of cancer a few months after his marriage.

