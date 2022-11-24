Legendary American Director Oliver Stone to Chair Red Sea International Film Festival Jury

The legendary American director, producer and screenwriter, Oliver Stone, will chair the Features Competition jury at the upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Most cinema buffs in India would be familiar with his sparkling work that includes Scarface, The Doors, Wall Street, JFK, Midnight Express, Platoon, Born on the Fourth of July, Nixon, Natural Born Killers and many more. In the 50 years that he has been an active moviemaker, he won his first Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for Midnight Express (1978) and won his second and third as Best Director for Platoon (1986) and Born on the Fourth of July (1989), respectively.

The screenplay he penned for Brian de Palma’s 1983 Scarface made it one of the most iconic films in the history of motion pictures.

Stone said in a press note: “It is an honour to be asked to preside over the jury for the Red Sea International Film Festival’s second edition and along with my fellow jurors, we are thrilled to be watching a diverse and original selection of movies. This is a unique opportunity for us all to recognise and celebrate the best work of filmmakers from the Arab world, Asia and Africa. I’m very much looking forward to this experience.”

Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the Festival, added, “We are truly grateful to our esteemed jurors for their valuable time and I look forward to welcoming them all to the Festival. The selection this year is extraordinary and reflects the highest creative achievements from the Arab world, Asia and Africa. I’m confident that this will prove to be an exciting and demanding task in selecting winners.”

Stone will be assisted by Egyptian star Nelly Karim (The Blue Elephant, Cairo 6.7.8), Oscar nominee Kaouther Ben Hania (The Man Who Sold His Skin, Beauty and the Dogs), acclaimed Georgian director Levan Koguashvili (Blind Dates, Brighton 4th and Gogita’s New Life) and internationally admired Palestinian actor Ali Suleiman (Paradise Now, Huda’s Salon, 200 Meters).

The Red Sea Shorts Competition will be judged by Joana Hadjithomas (Memory Box, The Lebanese Rocket Society, A Perfect Day), Saudi writer and director Shahad Ameen (Scales, Lena’s Date, Eye & Mermaid) and Nigerian actor Ozzy Agu (The Lost Okoroshi, Walking with Shadows, Battleground).

This segment will showcase the highest creative achievements from a diverse array of auteurs living in the Arab region, Asia and Africa.

Finally, the Red Sea VR strand features a selection from the latest leading Virtual Reality (VR) storytelling and art projects from award-winning international artists and directors. The strand will be adjudicated by London-based Egyptian documentary moviemaker May Abdalla and Bangladeshi artist Naima Kari.

The second edition of the Festival runs from December 1 to 10.

