Legendary Bangladeshi Singer Ayub Bachchu Passes Away at 56 Due to Heart Failure

Bangladeshi singer, guitarist and songwriter Ayub Bachchu passed away at his residence in Dhaka on Thursday. He was 56. According to a report published by Dhaka Tribune, the musician breathed his last at city's Square Hospital after suffering a heart attack at his residence.Dr Mirza Nizamuddin, Square Hospital’s Director of Medical Services, talked to Dhaka Tribune and said, “Ayub Bachchu suffered heart failure at his home around 8:30am, and left for Square Hospital with his driver by car. He died on his way to the hospital. He was found dead on arrival after he reached the hospital at 8:40am. On-duty doctors announced his death at 8:55am.”He further added, “Bachchu underwent heart valve surgery in 2009 and was a regular patient at this hospital. He continued to suffer from heart tissue damage and health complications.”Ayub's ‘namaz-e-janaza’ will be held at the National Eidgah ground in Dhaka on Friday after the Jummah prayers. He will later be buried at his family graveyard in Chittagong, said report.