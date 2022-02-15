Legendary Bengali Singer Sandhya Mukherjee Passes Away at 90

Legendary singer Sandhya Mukherjee, who was considered for a long time a prima donna of music in Bengal, passed away at the age of 90. She had suffered a massive cardiac arrest, as reported by news agency PTI. The veteran singer had tested positive for Covid-19 a couple of weeks ago and was admitted to a hospital.

Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away following massive cardiac arrest: Hospital sources— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 15, 2022

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to offer condolences and express that she used to look up to her as her elder sister and this is a grave personal loss to her.

Deeply saddened that Geetashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, the queen of melody in Bengal, is no more. Her departure creates an eternal void in our world of music and in the hearts of millions of her followers here and in the diaspora.(1/3)— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 15, 2022

Director and producer Raj Chakraborty wrote, “Legend Sandhya Mukherjee’s demise has brought upon a dark day on Bengal. She’ll forever be treasured in the hearts of her admirers. May her soul rest in peace."

Legend Sandhya Mukherjee's demise has brought upon a dark day on Bengal. She'll forever be treasured in the hearts of her admirers. May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/AhVagm4Aoz— Raj chakrabarty (@iamrajchoco) February 15, 2022

The evergreen singer was in news recently for rejecting the Padma Shri. Her daughter Soumi Sengupta said Mukherjee told the senior official who called from Delhi that she was not willing to be named as a Padma Shri recipient on being contacted seeking her consent to being named a Padma Shri in the Republic Day awards list.

PTI had quoted Sengupta as saying, “At the age of 90, with a singing career spanning over about eight decades, being chosen for Padma Shri is demeaning for a singer of her stature."

Sandhya Mukherjee received Banga Bibhushan in 2011, which is the highest civilian honour of West Bengal.The veteran singer also received the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 1970 for the films Jay Jayanti and Nishi Padma.

