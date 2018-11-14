Legendary Bolero Singer Lucho Gatica Passes Away at 90

Chile born legendary bolero singer Lucho Gatica, who made Mexico his home for half a century, has died, his family said. He was 90."Bon voyage! I love you," his son, the Mexican actor Luis Gatica, posted on social media, together with a picture of a black ribbon.There has, however, been no cause given to his death on Tuesday.Born in Rancagua, Chile, on August 11, 1928, Luis Enrique Gatica's career spanned over 70 years. The Chilean actor moved to Mexico in 1957.From his adopted country he won international fame for his boleros and ballads, and recorded 13 studio albums, the last one in 2013 entitled "Historia de un Amor" (Love Story)."I'm not afraid of death, I'm very happy," the artist told EFE in an interview on the occasion of presenting his final disc.