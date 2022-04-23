Legendary Composer Ilaiyaraaja Credits Late M.S.Viswanathan For His Musical Success

Veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja, who is an inspiration to several modern-day music legends, has revealed that there was someone who inspired him as well. Ilaiyaraaja attributed his musical origins to late music composer M.S.Viswanathan. According to Ilaiyaraaja, he could be a music director only after watching and understanding great techniques introduced by M.S. Viswanathan.

Ilaiyaraaja said that no one understood M.S.V’s musical talent. According to him, M.S. Viswanathan never cared for any recognition. In an interview, Ilaiyaraaja recalled that he played the organ for M.S.V’s composition Malar Ethu Kankal Than in the film Avalukkendru Oor Manam. After this, he worked with him in a few other films as well.

Ilaiyaraaja praised M.S.V’s work in another interview saying that at one point, he also composed music for 53 films in a year. According to Ilaiyaraaja, if now someone tries to do this work, it will take a much longer time.

Honing his skills under M.S. Viswanathan, Ilaiyaraaja went on to become the greatest music composer of all time. He has been appreciated for his music in films like Pithamagan, Kasi, Kaalapani, Rudra Veena and others.

The veteran music composer’s passion to create music has not given up yet. Ilaiyaraaja will be working as a music composer for films like Flicker, Music School, Ninaivellam Neeyada, Maayon and Viduthalai. He has also composed films yet to be released Kadhal Sei, A Beautiful Breakup and Maamanithan.

