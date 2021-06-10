Legendary Filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta Passes Away at 77

Veteran Bengali film-maker Buddhadeb Dasgupta took his last breath on Thursday morning at South Kolkata residence, after a prolonged battle with kidney ailments. The director was 77 at the time of his death. His family members informed that he was unwell for more than a year and was undergoing dialysis for a long time. He was supposed to have dialysis on Thursday as well.

Dasgupta was a prominent name both in the world of filmmaking and literature. Some of his famous films include Bagh Bahadur, Tahader Katha, Charachar and Uttara. Five of his films have bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. Even as a director, he bagged two National Film Awards for his films Uttara and Swapner Din.

His demise has left the Bengali film industry in a deep shock, and filmmakers took to social media to offer their condolences and pay tribute to the legendary artist.

As a poet, he is known for his works like Govir Araley, Coffin Kimba Suitcase, Sreshtha Kabita, and Bhomboler Ascharya Kahini O Ananya Kabita. Buddhadeb Dasgupta’s last film was Urojahaj in 2018.

