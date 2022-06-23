Legendary Kannada Music Composer Gangaraju Turns 71: Some Little-Known Facts

Renowned Kannada lyricist Gangaraju, popularly known as Hamsalekha, is celebrating his 70th birthday today. Hamsalekha primarily worked in the Kannada film industry and became a household name. On this special day, let’s take a look at some interesting facts about the veteran music composer.

Story behind the name Hamsalekha:

Gangaraju opted for the name Hamsalekha because he used to write with a Hamsa brand pen. This pen was gifted to him by his teacher.

Debut in the music industry

Hamsalekha made his debut in Kannada music industry as a songwriter through the film Triveni. M.N. Prasad had written and directed the film. After the release of this film, Hamsalekha kept on delivering hit numbers. With a series of blockbuster numbers, he proved himself as one of the best songwriters, instrumentalists and composers.

Name Naadha Brahma

Hamsalekha is fondly called Naadha Brahma. It means the supreme God of music. He was conferred this title for his music in films like Nenapirali, Preethse and others.

Love experimenting with music

Apart from some brilliant compositions, Hamsalekha is also popular for his experiments with lyrics and compositions.

Contribution to Kannada music industry

The veteran music composer has contributed a lot to the Kannada music industry. His amalgamation of folk and western music struck a chord with the audience.

Worked on 500 music albums

In a career spanning over three decades, Hamsalekha worked on over 500 music albums. He has composed music for Premaloka, Chandakinta Chanda, Bangaradinda, Hey Hrudaya and Sone Sone. Hamsalekha has also composed the background score for Choriyaagide, Raja Raja and others.

Awards

Hamsalekha received the National Film Award for Sangeetha Sagara Ganayogi Panchakshara Gavai, which was directed by Chindodi Bangaresh. He also received 6 Filmfare Awards in the best music director category. Hamsalekha also bagged 7 Karnataka State Film Awards.

As of now, he is composing music for the film Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka.

