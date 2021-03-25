Legendary Playback Singer Asha Bhosle Conferred with Maharashtra Bhushan Award

Asha Bhosle has been conferred the Maharashtra Bhushan Award, the highest honour by the state government presented annually on Thursday, March 25. The Ministry of Culture announced that the legendary playback singer will be bestowed with the honour for the year 2020. Bhosle is the second member of her family to win this honour, after Lata Mangeshkar was awarded the Maharashtra Bhushan in 1997. She was also the second awardee after writer P. L. Deshpande.

According to a report in Loksatta, A meeting of the Maharashtra Bhushan Award Selection Committee was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of CM Uddhav Thackeray. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh, Minister of State Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar, and other top officials were also present in the meeting.

After the meeting, CM Uddhav Thackeray took to Twitter to congratulate the singer. In Marathi, he announced the award and sent his greetings to the singer who is also fondly called ‘Ashatai.’

ख्यातनाम गायिका आशा भोसले जी यांना २०२० सालचा महाराष्ट्र भूषण पुरस्कार जाहीर झाला आहे. मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांच्या अध्यक्षतेखालील महाराष्ट्र भूषण पुरस्कार निवड समितीच्या बैठकीत हा निर्णय झाला. निवडीनंतर मुख्यमंत्र्यांनी आशाताईंचे अभिनंदन केले.@ashabhosle— Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) March 25, 2021

Bhosle took to Twitter to thank the Maharashtra government for the award. She wrote, “My heart felt gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for conferring upon me the highest level of honour the state can award to an individual - the Maharashtra Bhushan Award. Eternally grateful. Jai hind. Jai Maharashtra," she wrote.

My heart felt gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for conferring upon me the highest level of honour the state can award to an individual - the Maharashtra Bhushan Award. Eternally grateful 🙏🏼 Jai hind. Jai Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/1WWejGSSiQ — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) March 25, 2021

Meanwhile, the iconic singer is the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Vibhushan. Having made her Hindi film debut with the song “Saawan Aaya" for Hansraj Behl’s Chunariya in 1948, 2011 saw Asha Bhosle being officially acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as being the most recorded artist in music history. She has sung in more than 20 languages. Her works includes film music, ghazals, bhajans, traditional Indian classical music, folk songs, qawwalis and Rabindra Sangeet. In 2013 she made her acting debut with the Hindi film Mai.