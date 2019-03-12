English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Legendary Rock n Roll Drummer and Wrecking Crew Member Hal Blaine Dies at 90
He was one of the most prolific drummers of the generation and a member of Los Angeles based studio sessions musician group called 'Wrecking Crew'.
Image: Andy Ross/Twitter
Rock n Roll drumming legend Hal Blaine passed away on Monday. Blaine, 90, was one of the most prolific drummers of the generation and a member of Los Angeles based studio sessions musician group called Wrecking Crew. Hal was known for his association with top brass musicians like Elvis Presley, Simon and Garfunkel, Frank Sinatra, Cher, Beach Boys, Dean Martin and Barbra Streisand, among many others. His varied works also cover film soundtracks, TV scores and themes.
A statement from family members on Blaine's official Facebook page reads, "May he rest forever on 2 and 4. The family appreciates your outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Hal from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”
Soon after the news was out, condolences for the family started pouring in.
A legend, Blaine was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a sideman in 2000. He also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2018. Some of his No. 1 hits include as He’s a Rebel by The Crystals, Mr. Tambourine Man by The Byrds, Strangers in the Night by Frank Sinatra, Mrs. Robinson by Simon & Garfunkel, Close to You by The Carpenters and The Way We Were by Barbra Streisand.
Hal Blaine, the extraordinary drummer who anchored the Wrecking Crew and has certainly played on a record you love, has died at the age of 90. https://t.co/SdEprltmlv— Stephen Thomas Erlewine (@sterlewine) March 11, 2019
I’m so sad, I don’t know what to say. Hal Blaine was such a great musician and friend that I can’t put it into words. Hal taught me a lot, and he had so much to do with our success - he was the greatest drummer ever. We also laughed an awful lot. Love, Brian pic.twitter.com/vLOX3RIKc6— Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) March 11, 2019
RIP the great Hal Blaine, who played on every single great song from the 1960s you can think of. He played on everything from "Pet Sounds" to the 1974 Roxy "Rocky Horror" cast album. pic.twitter.com/Sk27K4iCKH— Andy Ross (@ThatAndyRoss) March 11, 2019
