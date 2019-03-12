LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Legendary Rock n Roll Drummer and Wrecking Crew Member Hal Blaine Dies at 90

He was one of the most prolific drummers of the generation and a member of Los Angeles based studio sessions musician group called 'Wrecking Crew'.

Updated:March 12, 2019, 10:41 AM IST
Image: Andy Ross/Twitter
Rock n Roll drumming legend Hal Blaine passed away on Monday. Blaine, 90, was one of the most prolific drummers of the generation and a member of Los Angeles based studio sessions musician group called Wrecking Crew. Hal was known for his association with top brass musicians like Elvis Presley, Simon and Garfunkel, Frank Sinatra, Cher, Beach Boys, Dean Martin and Barbra Streisand, among many others. His varied works also cover film soundtracks, TV scores and themes.

A statement from family members on Blaine's official Facebook page reads, "May he rest forever on 2 and 4. The family appreciates your outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Hal from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

A legend, Blaine was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a sideman in 2000. He also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2018. Some of his No. 1 hits include as He’s a Rebel by The Crystals, Mr. Tambourine Man by The Byrds, Strangers in the Night by Frank Sinatra, Mrs. Robinson by Simon & Garfunkel, Close to You by The Carpenters and The Way We Were by Barbra Streisand.

