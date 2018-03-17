English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Legendary Singer Neil Young Writing Science Fiction Novel
Neil Young stars in the movie Paradox, directed by Daryl Hannah, which screened at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, and is coming to Netflix
Neil Young (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
The Canadian musician, who currently stars in the film Paradox, told Rolling Stone magazine that he is working on a science-fiction novel called Canary.
The novel is about a power company worker who discovers corruption in his firm and wants to expose it. "He discovers the solar company he works for is a hoax," explains the musician in an interview with the magazine. The artist goes on to say that he is working with an agent to finish the book, but gives no word on a potential publication date for "Canary."
The Old Man singer also used the interview to quell rumors of a farewell tour. "When I retire, people will know, because I'll be dead," said the musician.
Neil Young stars in the movie Paradox, directed by Daryl Hannah (Splash), which screened March 15 at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, and is coming to Netflix, March 23.
Last year, Neil Young released an album called The Visitor, as well as his complete archives, from a career spanning half a century.
