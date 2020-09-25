Legendary Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Dies At 74, Confirms Son

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has passed away on September 25, 2020 at the age of 74. The singer was admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai on August 5 and shifted to the Intensive Care Unit after his health deteriorated. On 4th September, the singer had tested negative for Coronavirus but was still under ICU and ventilator supervision.

The hospital, MGM Healthcare Chennai issued a statement explaining the singer went through a setback in his health on Friday morning, and despite the team's best efforts suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest. He passed away at 1.04 P.M.

Earlier in August, the singer had posted a video on his official Facebook page, stating that he had chest congestion for a few days, along with cold and fever. He was tested for the novel coronavirus and found positive. He chose to stay in the hospital for a quick recovery and also to keep his family safe.

"I am in good hands. And I have good health. Nobody has to worry about this. Please don't bother to call me to find out how I am. I'm perfectly alright excepting cold and fever. Even the fever has subsided. In two days, I will be discharged and I will be home. Thanks for the concern. Lots of people are calling me. I could not attend so many calls," he had said.

SPB was one of the most popular playback singers having lent his voice to songs in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. He was also a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee.