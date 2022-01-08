Legendary Telugu Actor Sathyaraj Hospitalized in Chennai

Legendary actor Sathyaraj has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, according to reports. The actor was rushed to the hospital on January 7 evening and he is currently undergoing treatment. The actor was in home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

An official statement on the health condition of the Baahubali fame actor is awaited. According to the reports, Sathyaraj was immediately rushed to the hospital after he exhibited serious symptoms.

Fans are still confused by this information but are hopeful that he’ll get better soon!

In the last few days several actors and actresses of the Telugu film industry have tested positive for Covid-19. Film stars such as Mahesh Babu, Manchu Manoj, Manchu Lakshmi, music director Taman, Nitin’s wife and actor Vishwak Sen among others have been infected. Actress Trisha also revealed on January 7 that she has tested positive for Covid-19. In spite of getting vaccinated and doing all she could to avoid contracting the virus, she was still affected.

Many film personalities in the Tamil movie industry have also recently contracted Coronavirus, including Kamal Haasan, Chiyaan Vikram, Vadivelu and Trisha Krishnan.

Amid the concerns over the rising number of Covid-19 cases the shooting schedules of many films have been disrupted. The theatrical release of a few films have also been postponed. Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer much awaited multi-lingual film RRR has also been postponed due to Covid-19. The SS Rajamouli directorial was scheduled to be released on January 7 across India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.