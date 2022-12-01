CHANGE LANGUAGE
Legends Rajinikanth and AR Rahman Come Together For an Epic Pic Thanks To Aishwaryaa R, See Pic
Legends Rajinikanth and AR Rahman Come Together For an Epic Pic Thanks To Aishwaryaa R, See Pic

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 01, 2022, 07:21 IST

Chennai, India

Rajinikanth and AR Rahman met on Wednesday at the superstar's Chennai residence. The duo probably joined Aishwaryaa R for Lal Salaam.

Legends Rajinikanth and AR Rahman came together at what appears to be the superstar’s house in Chennai on Wednesday and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth treated fans with a couple of pictures. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the filmmaker shared a picture in which Rajinikanth and AR Rahman were seen seated on a couch and posing for a picture. In the second photo, Aishwaryaa joined them.

Rajinikanth was seen wearing an all-black ensemble in the pictures whereas Rahman appeared in a simple blue shirt. Aishwaryaa appeared in a grey outfit. Sharing the picture, Aishwaryaa wrote, “When two amazing human beings meet and you happen to be the reason ..you are blessed and of course they are THE best! @arrahman sir @rajinikanth appa !"

Fans took to the comments section and praised the duo. “That smile Legends," a fan commented. “Giants of our entertainment world," added another. “Both aging gracefully and beautifully," a third wrote. “Look at both of their eyes ✨✨🙌sparkling," a fourth said.

Rahman has been roped in to compose the music for Aishwaryaa’s upcoming film Lal Salaam. The film features a cameo by Rajinikanth as well. A few days ago, Rahman shared a reel with Aishwaryaa in which they were jamming together. “Jamming with the most promising female Director @aishwaryarajini for #lalsalaam in Mumbai," he praised her.

Directed by Aishwaryaa R, Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal in the lead. The film’s background score will be composed by AR Rahman, and it is expected to hit the screens next year.

It is reported that Atharva was approached for one of the leads in Laal Salaam at first, but the makers ultimately signed Vishnu Vishal. The legendary actor is presently shooting for his upcoming film Jailer. Aishwarya, on the other hand, is also geared up to make her Bollywood directorial debut with Oh Saathi Chal.

first published:December 01, 2022, 07:21 IST
last updated:December 01, 2022, 07:21 IST