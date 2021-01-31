Leland Orser Cast In Showtime's 'American Gigolo' Pilot Reboot

Los Angeles: Actor Leland Orser has been roped in to star opposite Jon Bernthal and Gretchen Mol in Showtime’s pilot reboot of movie “American Gigolo”. The project, billed as an update of the 1980 Paul Schrader-directed noir classic, hails from David Hollander, Paramount TV Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

Hollander has penned the reboot and will also direct it. The series is a present-day reimagining of the film, which starred Richard Gere and Lauren Hutton.

It follows Julian Kaye (Bernthal), who is introduced 18 years after he’s been arrested for murder and struggling to find his footing in the Los Angeles sex industry, while seeking the truth about the setup that sent him to prison all those years ago and also hoping to reconnect with Michelle (Mol), his true love. Orser will play Richard Stratton, a self-made billionaire who has fallen too deep into the untethered world of the ultra-wealthy, losing the love of his wife Michelle.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original film, is on board as executive producer along with Hollander, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed. Bernthal also serves as a producer on the project that hails from Paramount Television Studios.