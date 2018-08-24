GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Lena Dunham, Others Join Leonardo DeCaprio in Cast of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 24, 2018, 9:41 AM IST
Girls' star Lena Dunham, in addition to Austin Butler (Yoga Hosers, The Dead Don't Die), Maya Hawke (Little Women) and Green Inferno actress Lorenza Izzo have reportedly boarded the Quentin Tarantino-helmed film Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.

The four stars will join a jam-packed cast, which already includes headliners Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, as well as: Margot Robbie, Timothy Olyphant, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins Jr, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Scoot McNairy, Keith Jefferson and Nicholas Hammond.

Set in Los Angeles in the summer of 1969, the film focuses on one-time TV star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) as they make their way in an industry they hardly recognize anymore.

Tarantino, David Heyman and Shannon McIntosh are producers on the film, which is currently in production in Los Angeles for Sony Pictures, with a release date slated for August 9, 2019.

