English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Lena Dunham, Others Join Leonardo DeCaprio in Cast of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
The four stars will join a jam-packed cast, which already includes headliners Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, as well as: Margot Robbie, Timothy Olyphant, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins Jr, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Scoot McNairy, Keith Jefferson and Nicholas Hammond.
(AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Girls' star Lena Dunham, in addition to Austin Butler (Yoga Hosers, The Dead Don't Die), Maya Hawke (Little Women) and Green Inferno actress Lorenza Izzo have reportedly boarded the Quentin Tarantino-helmed film Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.
The four stars will join a jam-packed cast, which already includes headliners Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, as well as: Margot Robbie, Timothy Olyphant, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins Jr, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Scoot McNairy, Keith Jefferson and Nicholas Hammond.
Set in Los Angeles in the summer of 1969, the film focuses on one-time TV star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) as they make their way in an industry they hardly recognize anymore.
Tarantino, David Heyman and Shannon McIntosh are producers on the film, which is currently in production in Los Angeles for Sony Pictures, with a release date slated for August 9, 2019.
Also Watch
The four stars will join a jam-packed cast, which already includes headliners Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, as well as: Margot Robbie, Timothy Olyphant, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins Jr, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Scoot McNairy, Keith Jefferson and Nicholas Hammond.
Set in Los Angeles in the summer of 1969, the film focuses on one-time TV star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) as they make their way in an industry they hardly recognize anymore.
Tarantino, David Heyman and Shannon McIntosh are producers on the film, which is currently in production in Los Angeles for Sony Pictures, with a release date slated for August 9, 2019.
Also Watch
-
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Review: Jimmy Shergill Inspires Funny Moments in this Mistaken Identity Film
- Iran and Russia: Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter Are Dealing With Enemies Quite Powerful
- Will Apple launch 2018 iPhones on September 12?
- Pandya and Kohli Should Have Shared Man of the Match Award at Trent Bridge: Tendulkar
- Poco F1 vs OnePlus 6: It is a Neck-And-Neck Battle That Might See OnePlus 6 Losing
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...