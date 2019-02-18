English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lena Headey: Refusing Sex with Harvey Weinstein Impacted a Decade of My Working Life
Weinstein made two unwanted advances to Headey, both of which she recounted on Twitter in 2017.
Image: Instagram/Lena Headey
Game of Thrones star Lena Headey feels that refusing sex with Harvey Weinstein harmed a decade of her career.
In an interview to Sunday Times, the actress said that after refusing to have sex with the movie mogul, she was no longer offered any jobs with Miramax—Weinstein's highly influential production company, reports metro.co.uk.
"After he was discovered to be a slime ball, on a grander scale than me just knowing it, I did start thinking, 'Fuck, maybe because I didn't sh*g him, that's impacted a decade of my working life', because I did two jobs for Miramax before those incidents, and after that there was nothing," she said.
Weinstein made two unwanted advances to Headey, both of which she recounted on Twitter back in 2017. The pair first met at The Brothers Grimm premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2005. The film was distributed by Miramax.
She said, "At one point, Harvey asked me to take a walk down to the water, I walked down with him and he stopped and made some suggestive comment, a gesture, I just laughed it off, I was genuinely shocked. ‘I remember thinking, it's got to be a joke, I said something like.. oh come on mate! It'd be like kissing my dad'."
She was never in another Miramax film again.
At the moment, Headey is looking forward to the final season of Game of Thrones, which is set to open in April this year. It will air in India on Star World.
