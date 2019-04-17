English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lena Headey was Against Sex Scene Between Cersei and Euron in Game of Thrones 8
Lena Headey says that much like her character, she had to be convinced into doing the sex scene between Cersei Lannister and Euron Greyjoy.
Image: Twitter
For the legion of Game of Thrones fans who were taken aback by the fact that Cersei Lannister finally gave into the amorous advances of Euron Greyjoy, we have news. Lena Headey, who plays Cersei, wasn't convinced either that the current queen of seven kingdoms would ultimately lay with the villainous iron-born. Lena had her doubts about the scene that took place in the season eight opener, Winterfell.
The actress told Entertainment Weekly that much like her character, she had to be convinced into doing the scene because she was sure this was against the nature of her onscreen character. But the show's creators convinced her to do so. "I kept saying, 'She wouldn't, she wouldn't, that she would keep fighting,' but (showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss) obviously know what they're doing and were adamant Cersei would do what she had to do."
In the first episode of the show's eighth and final season, which was streamed on April 14, Euron arrives with the men of the Golden Company to King's Landing, where he implies that he expects Cersei to sleep with him in return for his support. Cersei resists him at first, and then finally agrees, implying that it was something she had to do to keep Euron on her side in the war.
Actor Pilou Asbaek, who plays Euron in the show, said, "We had a lot of discussion. Would it be out of character for her to be with Greyjoy for power? We discussed it so much that we almost ended up going, 'Maybe it's too much.' Then we decided to try it out and see if it works. Sometimes you have to show different sides of a character. You have to surprise yourself as an actor but you also have to surprise yourself as a character."
The coming episodes will tell us where this Cersei-Euron liaison leads them in the impending battle for the throne, especially after it was hinted that she is already pregnant.
