Lena Headey's Reaction to Maisie Williams' Pic from Sophie Turner's Wedding is Beautiful

Lena Headey dropped a comment on Maisie Williams' photograph from Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding and it unmissable.

News18.com

Updated:July 1, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
Lena Headey's Reaction to Maisie Williams' Pic from Sophie Turner's Wedding is Beautiful
Image of Lena Headey, Reuben Selby, Maisie Williams, courtesy of Instagram
Maisie Williams attended the second wedding ceremony of her best friend and Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner with Joe Jonas in France over the weekend. While everyone expected it to be a fun-filled time with family and friends, pictures from the star-studded event are evidence of the same. Being closest to Turner, Williams was inevitably crowned the maid of honour for the christian wedding.

Photos from the venue revealed that Turner and Jonas also hosted a white themed party ahead of exchanging the vows. Williams, who attended her pal's big day with boyfriend Reuben Selby, twinned in the most adorable way at the theme party, with matching pink hairdo. In the picture shared by Williams, she is seen sporting a white blazer dress paired with black boots, while Shelby wore a colour coordinated tuxedo with a pair of white pants and black shoes. She wrote alongside the image, "White party for the bride and groom."

As soon as the photo surfaced on Williams' Instagram handle, a flurry of comments started pouring in. Williams and Turner's Game of Thrones co-star Lena Headey responded to the Willaims-Shelby image with the most adorable comment. Reacting to the image, Headey wrote, "Beauts (sic)," as she accompanied it with a couple of smiley faced emoticons. See Willaims' image and Headey's reaction to it here:

white party for the bride and groom 🎉

Lena Headey

A screenshot from Maisie Willaims' Instagram handle

