Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha completed its shooting schedule in Chennai. The crew then moved to Kashmir where the shooting has been in progress for the past few weeks. But the film has met with a setback as cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa rushed back to Chennai following his mother’s sudden demise on February 18.

Reports suggest that Manoj rushed back to Chennai to perform the last rites of his mother and will be heading back to Kashmir in a few days. Until then, a replacement cinematographer will be handling a few portions of the shoot.

Manoj started his career as a cinematographer with the movie Eeram, which was produced by Shankar and directed by Irjazhagan. After this, Manoj gained experience and worked on Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Nanban, Raadhe Shyam, Beast and Dhruva Natchathiram.

As far as Vijay and Lokesh’s Leo is concerned, the film has huge hype among the fans. Sanjay Dutt will be making his Kollywood debut in this film as the big bad villain and the movie is expected to be a banger. The two main reasons for the film’s hype are that it is reported to be in the same universe as Kaithi and Vikram and big stars from these movies may play a cameo in Leo.

The movie’s title was announced through a promo by the name “Bloody Sweet” on February 3 and fans went crazy seeing Vijay. Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music for the film and the movie will be a high-octane action entertainer, which will see Vijay playing a gangster in his late 40s.

The official release of Leo hasn’t been announced yet but the action thriller is expected to hit the cinemas in the second half of this year.

