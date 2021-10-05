Leonardo DiCaprio a Part of BTS ARMY, Reveals Parasite Actress Cho Yeo Jeong

The sensational South Korean boy-band BTS has taken the world by storm with back to back number 1 hits. The members of the band are also very popular and have a fan-base called ARMY. Not only people around the world are fans of the band, a lot of celebrities have also publicly expressed their admiration for BTS. Apart from John Cena and Cardi B, the latest Hollywood A-lister to have joined the ARMY is Leonardo DiCaprio. In a recent interview, Parasite actress Cho Yeo Jeong revealed that Leo is a big BTS fan, and they bonded over the band.

The actress recently appeared on an episode of Saturday Night Live Korea. During a segment of the show, she recalled the moment she met the Titanic actor at the 92nd Academy Awards. The actress revealed that they spoke for a moment and she asked him whether he knew about BTS. Cho Yeo Jeong said in Korean, “He caught me on a brief moment right before we went up to the stage to be awarded. He congratulated me on the win. I asked him if he knows BTS." She then went on to reveal, “He said he likes ‘Blood, Sweat, Tears.’"

She said that he also asked her for her number. While doing so, Leo mistakenly called her Youn Yeo Jung, who is the Oscar-winning actress of Minari. Cho Yeo Jeong corrected him and also explained to him the origins of her name.

Meanwhile, BTS recently made news for collaborating with Coldplay on their latest track My Universe. They also performed the track at the Global Citizen Live concert. BTS is a seven-member boy band by Bighit Entertainment. It consists of members RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Park Ji-min, and Jin

