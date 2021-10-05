Leonardo DiCaprio a Part of BTS ARMY; Samantha Akkineni's Father Reacts on Her Divorce

A never-seen-before picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has emerged on social media. The picture features the couple posing with a fan, whose bio suggests he is a photographer. The photo appears to be taken in Jodhpur, where Alia and Ranbir had recently gone to celebrate the latter’s 39th birthday.

Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Are All Smiles in This Unseen Pic from Their Jodhpur Vacay

Vicky Kaushal, who made his debut in 2015, has picked up many roles which have a patriotic fervour. His role as Major Vihan Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike earned him a lot of accolades. The actor will be seen playing the role of revolutionary leader Sardar Udham Singh in his upcoming film Sardar Udham which releases later this month.

Read: Vicky Kaushal: Irrfan Khan was Supposed to Play Sardar Udham Singh, Nobody Can Fill His Shoes

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha parted ways recently, but the Telugu media had been talking about it for quite some time. Initially, the fans of both the actors thought and hoped that these rumours would prove to be wrong and the two would stay together. However, to their disappointment, Chaitanya and Samantha recently shared on Instagram a note wherein they informed everyone about their separation.

Read: Mind Gone Blank: Samantha Akkineni’s Father on Her Divorce From Naga Chaitanya

After Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was granted bail and walked out from jail last month in the porn films case, the actress was spotted in the city for the first time, all smiles, waving at the photographers. Shilpa sported a black T-shirt and checkered skirt with white sneakers.

Shilpa Shetty Spotted All Smiles for the First Time After Raj Kundra’s Bail

The sensational South Korean boy-band BTS has taken the world by storm with back to back number 1 hits. The members of the band are also very popular and have a fan-base called ARMY. Not only people around the world are fans of the band, a lot of celebrities have also publicly expressed their admiration for BTS. Apart from John Cena and Cardi B, the latest Hollywood A-lister to have joined the ARMY is Leonardo DiCaprio. In a recent interview, Parasite actress Cho Yeo Jeong revealed that Leo is a big BTS fan, and they bonded over the band.

Read: Leonardo DiCaprio a Part of BTS ARMY, Reveals Parasite Actress Cho Yeo Jeong

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.