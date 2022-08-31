Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Break Up After Four Years of Dating: Report

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio and actor-model Camila Morrone seem to have hit rough waters as reports of their break-up began to hit the Internet. The couple has decided to part ways after over four years of dating, reported PEOPLE magazine. The pair was initially linked in 2018 during an outing to Aspen, Colorado, and were going strong ever since. While the Oscar winner and Camila largely kept their relationship private, they made their first debut as a couple at the Oscars in February 2020.

While both celebrities are yet to address the matter in public, reports suggest that DiCaprio and Morrone were head over heels in love with each other and seemed quite serious about their relationship. While Morrone was long known as Leo’s girlfriend, she was a regular fixture at his house. DiCaprio also introduced her to his parents and spent a good amount of time with her amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Earlier, DiCaprio (47) and Morrone (25) were spotted spending the Fourth of July weekend together at a beach in Malibu, but all doesn’t seem to be well for the stunning couple. PEOPLE magazine reported that DiCaprio was spotted in Los Angeles while having dinner with friends and on the other hand, and Morrone was spotted in St. Tropez with her mother.

The celebrity duo’s age gap in the relationship was a widely discussed point of contention for many. While a string of Leo’s past relationships were with women who were younger than 25, he has not publicly ever dated a woman–over that age. However, when asked about their significant age gap, Morrone had previously told Vulture that she believed that people could date who they want, without judgment or repercussions, regardless of their age difference. She clarified that there are many happy couples out there with a bit of an age difference. Morrone famously said that negative comments don’t just stop because you express them. A lot more work is required.

