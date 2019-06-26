Leonardo DiCaprio, Bernie Sanders and Other Celebs go Vocal about Water Crisis in Chennai

The water crisis in Chennai is a matter of concern for India, as it is being reported that other cities like Shimla and Bengaluru will be facing water shortage soon. Four of the city's reservoirs have dried up, and residents are forced to hunt for tankers, pay bribes and spend hours even at night waiting for trucks to dispense some water. While the government is still planning how to tackle the issue, several Indian and international celebs have decided to raise a red flag about the grave problem.

The water crisis in Chennai has drawn the Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio's attention, who shared a BBC News post on Instagram talking about the issue. The actor has, for years, used his star status to highlight various environmental issues over the years.

On June 24, US Senator and American Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders also took to Facebook to share his concern on the issue. He shared a news article from New York Times, with the caption, "This is why there is no middle ground when it comes to boldly addressing climate change, immediately. People are dying because of the greed of the fossil fuel industry. That is an international emergency."

Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth, who is quiet vocal about social issues, tweeted, "#Chennai is headed for disaster. This is very scary. #WaterScarcity #ManMadeDisaster"

Padmaavat actress Aditi Rao Hydari also shared her concern, with a post that reads, "Myopic decisions, short term gains, long term disaster. Chennai is suffering today but we are all hurtling towards self-destruction. Wake up call... desperate wake-up call..."

Myopic decisions, short term gains, long term disaster 😕 Chennai is suffering today but we are all hurtling towards self-destruction. Wake up call... desperate wake-up call... https://t.co/RvkMTbDkL5 — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) June 25, 2019

Telugu actor Manchu Manoj also urged his fans and friends to help the state in the emergency situation. He wrote, "#Chennai gave Food/Water and Shelter to our Telugu people when needed. NOW ITS OUR TURN! The nation's 6 th biggest city is running out of basic 'WATER'. I, with my friends, well wishers and fans would be supplying drinking water to areas where I grew up and Request you all to come, do your bit."

