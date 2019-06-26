Leonardo DiCaprio, Bernie Sanders and Other Celebs go Vocal about Water Crisis in Chennai
The Chennai water crisis has drawn the attention of several Indian and international celebs who have raised a red flag on social media about the issue.
The water crisis in Chennai is a matter of concern for India, as it is being reported that other cities like Shimla and Bengaluru will be facing water shortage soon. Four of the city's reservoirs have dried up, and residents are forced to hunt for tankers, pay bribes and spend hours even at night waiting for trucks to dispense some water. While the government is still planning how to tackle the issue, several Indian and international celebs have decided to raise a red flag about the grave problem.
The water crisis in Chennai has drawn the Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio's attention, who shared a BBC News post on Instagram talking about the issue. The actor has, for years, used his star status to highlight various environmental issues over the years.
View this post on Instagram
#Regram #RG @bbcnews: "Only rain can save Chennai from this situation." A well completely empty, and a city without water. The southern Indian city of Chennai is in crisis, after the four main water reservoirs ran completely dry. The acute water shortage has forced the city to scramble for urgent solutions and residents have to stand in line for hours to get water from government tanks. As the water levels depleted, hotels and restaurants started to shut down temporarily, and the air con was turned off in the city's metro. Officials in the city continue to try and find alternative sources of water - but the community continue to pray for rain. Tap the link in our bio to read more about Chennai's water crisis. (📸 Getty Images) #chennai #watercrisis #india #bbcnews
On June 24, US Senator and American Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders also took to Facebook to share his concern on the issue. He shared a news article from New York Times, with the caption, "This is why there is no middle ground when it comes to boldly addressing climate change, immediately. People are dying because of the greed of the fossil fuel industry. That is an international emergency."
Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth, who is quiet vocal about social issues, tweeted, "#Chennai is headed for disaster. This is very scary. #WaterScarcity #ManMadeDisaster"
#Chennai is headed for disaster. This is very scary. #WaterScarcity #ManMadeDisaster https://t.co/AI735azfHT— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) June 23, 2019
Padmaavat actress Aditi Rao Hydari also shared her concern, with a post that reads, "Myopic decisions, short term gains, long term disaster. Chennai is suffering today but we are all hurtling towards self-destruction. Wake up call... desperate wake-up call..."
Myopic decisions, short term gains, long term disaster 😕 Chennai is suffering today but we are all hurtling towards self-destruction. Wake up call... desperate wake-up call... https://t.co/RvkMTbDkL5— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) June 25, 2019
Telugu actor Manchu Manoj also urged his fans and friends to help the state in the emergency situation. He wrote, "#Chennai gave Food/Water and Shelter to our Telugu people when needed. NOW ITS OUR TURN! The nation's 6 th biggest city is running out of basic 'WATER'. I, with my friends, well wishers and fans would be supplying drinking water to areas where I grew up and Request you all to come, do your bit."
Let’s do our bit. 🙏 #Chennai #ChennaiWaterScarcity #ChennaiWaterCrisis #Unity #MM @AadhiOfficial @MahatOfficial @Actor_SimbuFC @thisisysr @Premgiamaren @Suriya_offl @SunTV pic.twitter.com/NOr7FVAHgy— MM*🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) June 25, 2019
