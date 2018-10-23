English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt Go Retro in New 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Set Photos
Leonardo DiCaprio looked super stylish in an all-black outfit which he teamed with a fancy red neckerchief. Brad Pitt looked equally dashing in a white ensemble, paired with brown boots.
Leonardo DiCaprio looked super stylish in an all-black outfit which he teamed with a fancy red neckerchief. Brad Pitt looked equally dashing in a white ensemble, paired with brown boots.
Loading...
Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt went retro as they filmed new scenes of their upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Monday. The Titanic star was photographed sporting longer hair which features a pair of sideburns.
DiCaprio looked super stylish in an all-black outfit which he teamed with a fancy red neckerchief. Pitt looked equally dashing in a white ensemble, paired with brown boots.
Also present on the set was actor Margot Robbie who was spotted sitting in a vintage car with a dog.
Set in the 70s era, the look justifies the time Quentin Tarantino's ambitious project has been set in, with both the actors—Pitt and DiCaprio playing neighbours to Sharon Tate.
The film will feature DiCaprio as the former star of a Western TV series, and Pitt as his longtime stunt double. It's the first time the two actors have starred in a feature film together.
Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognise anymore. But Rick (DiCaprio) has a very famous next-door neighbour ... Sharon Tate," Sony Pictures said in a statement.
Tate, the pregnant actress wife of director Roman Polanski, was murdered in 1969 by followers of Manson, one of America's most notorious criminals. Manson died in November 2017 at the age of 83 while serving a life sentence.
Tarantino said he had been working on the script for five years and had lived in the Los Angeles area for most of his life, "including in 1969, when I was seven years old."
"I'm very excited to tell this story of an LA and a Hollywood that doesn't exist anymore. And I couldn't be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt," he said in a statement.
The film also stars Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis and Luke Perry and is set to release on August 9, 2019, exactly 50 years after Tate and four friends were stabbed or shot dead.
Follow @news18movies for more
DiCaprio looked super stylish in an all-black outfit which he teamed with a fancy red neckerchief. Pitt looked equally dashing in a white ensemble, paired with brown boots.
Also present on the set was actor Margot Robbie who was spotted sitting in a vintage car with a dog.
Set in the 70s era, the look justifies the time Quentin Tarantino's ambitious project has been set in, with both the actors—Pitt and DiCaprio playing neighbours to Sharon Tate.
Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’un setinden 🎬 pic.twitter.com/FKysb0QoV7— Cine & Geek (@CineeGeek) October 23, 2018
📸 #NEWS : Margot Robbie was spotted on the set of 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' in Los Angeles (October 21) @MargotRobbie #MargotRobbie— Simply Margot Robbie (@SimplyMargotR) October 22, 2018
🔗https://t.co/fVYQOoxsHv pic.twitter.com/pqruectAaL
The film will feature DiCaprio as the former star of a Western TV series, and Pitt as his longtime stunt double. It's the first time the two actors have starred in a feature film together.
Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognise anymore. But Rick (DiCaprio) has a very famous next-door neighbour ... Sharon Tate," Sony Pictures said in a statement.
Tate, the pregnant actress wife of director Roman Polanski, was murdered in 1969 by followers of Manson, one of America's most notorious criminals. Manson died in November 2017 at the age of 83 while serving a life sentence.
Tarantino said he had been working on the script for five years and had lived in the Los Angeles area for most of his life, "including in 1969, when I was seven years old."
"I'm very excited to tell this story of an LA and a Hollywood that doesn't exist anymore. And I couldn't be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt," he said in a statement.
The film also stars Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis and Luke Perry and is set to release on August 9, 2019, exactly 50 years after Tate and four friends were stabbed or shot dead.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir & Sreesanth's ‘Homophobic’ Behaviour Shocks Vikas Gupta, Teejay Sidhu
- Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot's Film Delayed by Seven Months, Check New Release Date Here
- Pixelgate? Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Reliability Issues Just Don’t Seem to Stop
- Metz 65Q4A TV Review: This Android TV is all About Fine Attention to Detail
- Smart Assistant Technology Puts F1 Fans' Fingers on the Pulse
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...