Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt to Compete with Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Saif Ali Khan on August 15

This year's Independence Day is going to be a treat for moviegoers. As many as three films are releasing on August 15, namely Mission Mangal, Batla House and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. On Tuesday, it was announced that Hollywood maverick Quentin Tarantino's much-anticipated Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, will release in India on Independence Day.

Producers Sony Pictures Entertainment studio decided to release the film on August 15, despite the fact that two Bollywood biggies -- Mission Mangal and Batla House -- clash at the Indian box-office on that date. Film trade and analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, "With #Saaho shifting to 30 Aug 2019, #OnceUponATimeInHollywood - which was supposed to release on 9 Aug 2019 - will now release on 15 Aug 2019... Stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt... Directed by Quentin Tarantino... Will release in #English version only." (sic)

The two films will be setting up a box-office tussle between the two stars who have particularly cashed in on the patriotism genre in Bollywood lately. Notably, last year on August 15, John's Satyameva Jayate clashed with Akshay's Gold.

Incidentally, Saaho, Telugu superstar Prabhas' comeback film after his blockbuster Bahubali series, was also scheduled to open on August 15 this year. The makers, however, have chosen to shift its release to August 30, and the official reason forwarded is that VFX work on certain action sequences is yet to be completed.

Unlike most Hollywood biggies, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood will only release in English, and not in multiple vernacular languages such as Hindi, Tamil or Telugu. The reason is the film does not strictly cater to a larger, family audience.

Also, the much awaited sequel of Netflix's popular series Sacred Games is releasing on 15th August. Actors Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Surveen Chawla, Luke Kenny and Jatin Sarna will reprise their roles in the second season.

