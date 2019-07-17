Take the pledge to vote

Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Silence on Whether Jack Could Have Fit on Floating Door in Titanic

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has broken his silence and addressed the controversial door scene featured in James Cameron's 'Titanic'.

Updated:July 17, 2019, 11:12 AM IST
Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Silence on Whether Jack Could Have Fit on Floating Door in Titanic
Image: Youtube/ Paramount; Titanic official traile
It's been over 20 years since Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet starred as Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater, respectively, in James Cameron's Titanic. But true cinephiles still debate about how both Jack and Rose physically could've fit on the floating door and survived at the end of Titanic, which originally saw Jack drift away to an icy death as he sacrificed himself for love.

Now, DiCaprio has finally broken his silence on the door scene featured in the 1997 romance drama. During an MTV interview promoting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood along with co-stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, DiCaprio was asked his thoughts on whether Jack could have fit on the floating door.

"Oh my gosh, I thought it. I remember bawling my eyes out when I was a (little) girl," Robbie instantly replies, with DiCaprio quickly saying, "I have no comment."

Pitt, sitting in the middle, adds, "That is funny. Well, I'm going to go back and look now, shoot." Pitt then directs himself to DiCaprio and slyly asks, "Could you have squeezed there? You could've, couldn't you?"

As they all laugh, DiCaprio replies: "No comment. Like, I said, I have no comment."

Meanwhile, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino, is the first collaboration between Pitt and DiCaprio. Pitt was all praise for DiCaprio and said he would love to work with him again.

"It was great, great ease, fun. I had a great laugh with him. And it's that thing of knowing you got the best of the best on the opposite side of the table holding up the scene with you. There's a great relief in that. We kept the same reference points, we came on (the sets) at the same time, had similar experience to laugh about. I hope I get to do it again," Pitt told reporters at a press conference at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

