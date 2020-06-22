Leonardo DiCaprio Celebrates Girlfriend Camila Morrone's 23rd Birthday with Yacht Party

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated girlfriend Camila Morrone's 23rd birthday with a star-studded yacht party. The 45-year-old actor was spotted boarding the 43-meter Leight Star Super Yacht with the Mickey and the Bear actress.

Camila wore a navy blue dress with a gray sweater and a straw hat for her birthday celebration. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor opted for a more casual look of jeans, a gray zip-up hoodie, Nike slides and a straw cowboy hat, reported In Touch Weekly.

The guest list was full of the couple's famous friends. Actress Nina Dobrev and her boyfriend, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, and actors Lukas Haas and Kevin Connolly were also in attendance. The party started at 11 am and ran until 4:30 pm, according to Page Six.

Leo and Camila have been dating since December 2017, but they keep their romance very private. Apparently things are serious between the pair. "Camila has turned Leo into a committed man. Those close to Camila are saying that she and Leo are already talking marriage," a source told Life & Style in December 2018.

Through their relationship, the couple has experienced backlash because of their 23-year age gap and the model finally addressed the haters via social media in July 2019.

"I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and my God, people are so mean and like, full of anger with people that they know nothing about. I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interest elsewhere because living without hatred feels pretty good," she said in a series of selfie videos on her Instagram Story.