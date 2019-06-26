Leonardo DiCaprio Draws Attention to Chennai Water Crisis, Kabir Singh Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark

Leonardo DiCaprio has, for years, used his star status to highlight various environmental issues over the years. The ongoing water crisis in Chennai has drawn the Hollywood actor's attention, who shared a BBC News post on Instagram talking about the issue.

In another news, Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh is having a terrific run at the box office. Despite mixed reviews, the film has been doing exceptionally well. After an overwhelming weekend and Monday collections, the film maintained its momentum at the box office on Tuesday as well.

Also, Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 34th birthday today. Reportedly, he jetted off to New York for a small vacation with girlfriend Malaika Arora, his friends and family memebers shared endearing posts on Instagram, marking the special day.

The Chennai water crisis has drawn the attention of several Indian and international celebs who have raised a red flag on social media about the issue. Four of the city's reservoirs have dried up, and residents are forced to hunt for tankers, pay bribes and spend hours even at night waiting for trucks to dispense some water.

Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, has entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club. Released in 3,123 screens, the film raked in over Rs 16.53 crore on day 5. It's current total now stands at 104.90 crore.

June 26 is celebrated as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse. Drug addiction stays as one of the major causes of worries among so many youths today. The issue is quite serious in India, and therefore, the Bollywood has tried to showcase the drug addiction among youth today through different movies.

From setting fitness goals to spreading awareness about thalassemia, Arjun Kapoor has put his Instagram handle to good use to connect with fans. While the 34-year-old is on a vacation to celebrate the birthday with his lady love of his life Malaika Arora, it is hard to ignore that the actor has won quite a number of female fans' hearts.

According to a report in Mid-Day, a source from the creative team of the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer film '83 has said that the director Kabir Khan has designed the schedule in such a way that the unit will finish filming pivotal matches by mid-July. The source has added, "By then, the ongoing World Cup will wrap up. The unit will then head to Lord’s to shoot the 1983 World Cup final, which forms the climax of the sports drama.”

