Leonardo DiCaprio Draws Attention to Chennai Water Crisis, Kabir Singh Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark
Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 34th birthday, Ranveer Singh to shoot for climax of '83 at the iconic Lord's stadium and on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. take a look at Bollywood films that have taken up the matter various times.
Leonardo Dicaprio, Bernie Sanders, Kabir Singh, Film posters and Arjun Kapoor
Leonardo DiCaprio has, for years, used his star status to highlight various environmental issues over the years. The ongoing water crisis in Chennai has drawn the Hollywood actor's attention, who shared a BBC News post on Instagram talking about the issue.
Read: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Twin in Black for An Evening in Paris
Also read: Every Child Can Be Ambassador For Change: Sheena Chohan
In another news, Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh is having a terrific run at the box office. Despite mixed reviews, the film has been doing exceptionally well. After an overwhelming weekend and Monday collections, the film maintained its momentum at the box office on Tuesday as well.
Read: Nepal Cable Television Association Takes Indian TV Channels Off Air to Protest Against Advertisement Bill
Also read: In Avengers Endgame, the Soul World Scene Could Have Been a Better Closure for Iron Man
Also, Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 34th birthday today. Reportedly, he jetted off to New York for a small vacation with girlfriend Malaika Arora, his friends and family memebers shared endearing posts on Instagram, marking the special day.
Read: Cafeteria Sleepover to Camping Trips, Spider-Man Far From Home Cast Describe Their School Vacations
Also read: Disha Patani Sets Ultimate Fitness Goals with Her One-handed Cartwheel
Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
The Chennai water crisis has drawn the attention of several Indian and international celebs who have raised a red flag on social media about the issue. Four of the city's reservoirs have dried up, and residents are forced to hunt for tankers, pay bribes and spend hours even at night waiting for trucks to dispense some water.
Read: Leonardo DiCaprio, Bernie Sanders and Other Celebs go Vocal about Water Crisis in Chennai
Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio Shares Post Highlighting Plight of Chennai Due to Acute Water Shortage
Also read: Alia Bhatt’s New YouTube Channel Promises to Give a Sneak Peek into Her Personal Life
Also read: Main Deewana Tera: Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh Add Oomph Factor to First Song of Arjun Patiala
Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, has entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club. Released in 3,123 screens, the film raked in over Rs 16.53 crore on day 5. It's current total now stands at 104.90 crore.
Read: Kabir Singh Box Office Day 5: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's Film Enters Rs 100 Crore Club
Also read: Film Stars are No Demi-gods, Why Treat Them Like That?
Also read: Kim Kardashian Shares Her New Line of Shapewear Called Kimono, Faces Backlash for Cultural Appropriation
Also read: Hina Khan Surprises Erica Fernandes and Pooja Banerjee on Kasautii Zindagii Kay sets
June 26 is celebrated as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse. Drug addiction stays as one of the major causes of worries among so many youths today. The issue is quite serious in India, and therefore, the Bollywood has tried to showcase the drug addiction among youth today through different movies.
Read: International Day Against Drug Abuse 2019: Bollywood Movies Depicting Vicious Cycle of Drug Addiction
Also read: Are Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Planning to Tie the Knot in December? Actor Breaks Silence
Also read: Long Before Avengers Endgame, Captain America Chris Evans Was the Face of Board Games
Also read: I Live the Most Normal and Regular Life Ever, Says Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland
From setting fitness goals to spreading awareness about thalassemia, Arjun Kapoor has put his Instagram handle to good use to connect with fans. While the 34-year-old is on a vacation to celebrate the birthday with his lady love of his life Malaika Arora, it is hard to ignore that the actor has won quite a number of female fans' hearts.
Read: Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: 6 Times the Ishaqzaade Actor Slayed it on Instagram
Also read: Happy Birthday Ariana Grande: 5 Hit Songs From the American Singer You Shouldn’t Miss
Also read: Rapper Cardi B Pleads Not Guilty to Strip Club Brawl Charges
Also read: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra on Lilly Singh's Guest Wishlist for Late-Night Show
Also read: Dostana 2 on the Cards? Karan Johar's Cryptic Announcement Leaves Fans Curious on Twitter
According to a report in Mid-Day, a source from the creative team of the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer film '83 has said that the director Kabir Khan has designed the schedule in such a way that the unit will finish filming pivotal matches by mid-July. The source has added, "By then, the ongoing World Cup will wrap up. The unit will then head to Lord’s to shoot the 1983 World Cup final, which forms the climax of the sports drama.”
Read: Ranveer and Deepika to Shoot 83 Final Match at Lord's Post ICC World Cup 2019
Also read: Scary, Smart and Subverting: Annabelle Comes Home Receives Love from Fans
ALso read: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya Look Adorable in These Vacation Pics
Also read: Please Don't Bully Me, Says Lexi Rabe Who Played Tony Stark's Daughter in Avengers Endgame
Also read: The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Mixes Puppetry and Fantasy Filmmaking
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Director Anubhav Sinha Writes Open Letter Ahead of Article 15 Release
- Happy Birthday Ariana Grande : 5 Times the Singer's Pictures were Aesthetically Pleasing
- You Can Now Get Your ‘Made to Order’ Lenovo ThinkPad Laptop; Over 1,00,000 Configuration Options in Tow
- Divorced Man Ties ‘Cursed’ Wedding Ring to Fish, Says Life Has Been Great Since
- RBI Committee Recommendations For KYC on Google Duo or Apple FaceTime Could See Larger Implementation
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s