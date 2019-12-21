Take the pledge to vote

Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Incognito on Date Night with Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio, who was last seen in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was spotted with his 22-year-old girlfriend Camila Moronne as well as his friends in Colorado.

IANS

December 21, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio tried hard to not get recognised during a date night with girlfriend Camila Morrone in Aspen.

The 45-year-old actor, who sported a baseball cap and black coat, was seen attempting to go incognito while leaving dinner with his 22-year-old girlfriend and friends at Matsuhisa in Aspen, Colorado, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Earlier in the day, the couple were spotted enjoying a shopping trip with DiCaprio's best friend, 43-year-old actor Lukas Haas. The trio enjoyed hitting the luxury retailers including Chanel and Loro Piana.

DiCaprio, 45, attempted to keep a low profile as he pulled his hoodie over his head. He also wore a hat and pair of designer shades. Keeping up with the incognito theme, he wore all black including leather jacket, trousers and lace-up boots.

On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio was last seen in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Brad Pitt and Margo Robbie. the actor played Rick Dolton, an ageing star for which he received his 12th Golden Globe nomination.

Reacting to the news, he said in a statement, “I am humbled to be in the company of the other honorees. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a celebration of cinema, a film that would not exist without the vision of Quentin Tarantino. It is a love letter to the city of Los Angeles and the people who make this industry so incredibly special. A heartfelt thanks to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this recognition.”

